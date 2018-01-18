WIN A PAIR OF JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE TICKETS

LIVE 101.5 HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO SEE JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE!

Justin Timberlake is hitting the road on his 27-city Man of the Woods North American tour! It’s named after JT’s upcoming studio album, which is set to release on February 2. Your friends here at Live 101.5 are hooking you up with tickets to the show when it rolls through Phoenix!

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

Two (2) tickets to Justin Timberlake at Talking Stick Resort Arena on May 2, 2018

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Live 101.5 this weekend until Sunday night for your Keywords!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

for your chance to win! Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting! You must be 18 years of age or older to enter.

You can also win online, CLICK HERE!

Contest Date Range: January 19, 2018 6:00pm MST – January 21, 2018 10:00pm MST

For the Justin Timberlake Text Weekend contest, listen to LIVE 101.5 FM starting Friday, January 19 at 6:00 p.m. MST and ending Sunday, January 21 at 10:00 p.m. MST. The LIVE 101.5 host will invite listeners to enter by texting the keyword of the hour to 21015, or by clicking on the appropriate contest entry link at http://live1015phoenix.radio.com/category/contests/, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per keyword given during contest period. At approximately 9:00 a.m. MST on Monday, January 22, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Justin Timberlake at Talking Stick Resort Arena (201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004) on May 2, 2018. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Live Nation. Total prize value $350. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE. Entrants may receive a bounceback text from Station with confirmation of Contest entry, but Entrants will receive no “extra” offers, information, or message content. Standard message and data rates may apply, the frequency of any automated marketing message(s) individual opts in to receive are recurring and varies, text STOP to cancel, and terms are available HERE.​