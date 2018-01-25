WIN A HUGE BIRDS NEST EXPERIENCE

LIVE 101.5 HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO BIRDS NEST AT THE WASTE MANAGEMENT PHOENIX OPEN!

For four nights every year, the hottest nightclub in Scottsdale is located inside a tent erected in north Scottsdale… It is, of course, the Coors Light Birds Nest! With great music, beautiful patrons and enthusiastic partying, the Coors Light Birds Nest has earned near legendary status on the PGA TOUR. It offers a show all its own and is totally unlike anything else associated with professional golf.

This year, we’ve got OneRepublic headlining Friday and ZEDD headlining Saturday, and your friends here at LIVE 101.5 want to hook you up with VIP tickets to the show, meet and greets, and so much more! Check out below what you could win!

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

Two (2) Greenskeeper badges per day, Friday – Saturday

Two (2) VIP Birds Nest tickets for Fri., Feb. 2nd, 2018

Two (2) VIP Birds Nest tickets for Sat., Feb. 3rd, 2018

Two (2) OneRepublic Meet and Greet passes on Fri., Feb. 2nd, 2018

Two (2) ZEDD Meet and Greet passes on Sat., Feb. 3rd, 2018

One (1) Fri., Feb. 2nd, 2018 Valet Parking Pass

One (1) Sat., Feb. 3rd, 2018 Valet Parking Pass

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Live 101.5 all this weekend until Sunday night for your Keywords!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

for your chance to win! Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting! You must be 21 years of age or older to enter.

Contest Date Range: January 26, 2018 6:00pm MST – January 28, 2018 10:00pm MST

For the Birds Nest Text Weekend contest, listen to LIVE 101.5 FM starting Friday, January 26 at 6:00 p.m. MST and ending Sunday, January 28 at 10:00 p.m. MST. The LIVE 101.5 host will invite listeners to enter by texting the keyword of the hour to 21015, or by clicking on the appropriate contest entry link at http://live1015phoenix.radio.com/category/contests/, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per keyword given during contest period. At approximately 9:00 a.m. MST on Monday, January 29, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) Two (2) Greenskeeper badges per day, Friday – Saturday; Two (2) VIP Birds Nest tickets for Fri., Feb. 2nd, 2018; Two (2) VIP Birds Nest tickets for Sat., Feb. 3rd, 2018; Two (2) OneRepublic Meet and Greet passes on Fri., Feb. 2nd, 2018; Two (2) ZEDD Meet and Greet passes on Sat., Feb. 3rd, 2018; One (1) Fri., Feb. 2nd, 2018 Valet Parking Pass; and One (1) Sat., Feb. 3rd, 2018 Valet Parking Pass, all at Waste Management Open (8081 E Princess Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255) , provided by Waste Management. Total prize value $3,000. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE. Entrants may receive a bounceback text from Station with confirmation of Contest entry, but Entrants will receive no “extra” offers, information, or message content. Standard message and data rates may apply, the frequency of any automated marketing message(s) individual opts in to receive are recurring and varies, text STOP to cancel, and terms are available HERE.​