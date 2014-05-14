Natasha Castles

Niall Horan concert with Natasha Castles! 11-20-17

Live 101.5 at Comerica Theatre for Niall Horan!

101.5–11/20/2017

Courtesy Chevrolet with Natasha 9-30-17

Today the LIVE entourage was out at Courtesy Chevrolet with Natasha Castles giving away tickets to see Snoop Dogg at the Arizona State Fair. We had a blast with our friends at Courtesy Chevrolet and […]

101.5–09/30/2017

Carl Hayden High School Give Back Game 9-22-17

Today  Live 1015 was out at Carl Hayden High school for another Give Back Game with Gary Smith and The Live Squad. The students were nothing but outstanding at the game, as dunks came down […]

101.5–09/22/2017

Courtesy Chevrolet with Natasha Castles! 08-26-2017

The LIVE 101.5 crew was out at Courtesy Chevrolet with Natasha Castles! We gave away a pair of One Republic tickets to some lucky fans during Courtesy Chevrolet’s BBQ.

08/26/2017

Courtesy Chevy w/ Natasha Castles 08 12 2017

Natasha Castles, The Live Entourage, and Courtesy Chevy teamed up today to give away tickets for the Post Malone concert October 7th at the Marquee. The Live Entourage was dancing it up despite the heat […]

101.5–08/12/2017

Courtesy Chevrolet With Natasha Castles 7-29-2017

Today the Live Entourage was out at Courtesy Chevrolet with Natasha Castles hooking up listeners with a family four pack to Golfland Sunsplash. We had a great time getting to know some listeners and hanging […]

101.5–07/29/2017

[VIDEO] DJ Khaled & Future Get Caught in the Chris Brown VS. Migos Brawl

Chris Brown is still not comfortable with the idea of Quavo possibly dating Chris’ ex Karrueche so much so that a scuffle went on at an after party with DJ Khaled & son caught in […]

06/27/2017

Courtesy Chevrolet with Natasha Castles 6-24-17

The LIVE Entourage was out at Courtesy Chevrolet with Natasha Castles!

101.5–06/24/2017

Rihanna Stalker Shows Up At Her Apartment With THIS!!!

I don’t know how they even let this man out of jail at this point! He showed up at her place twice in 2016, and was stopped by the doorman both times. The second time, […]

05/30/2017

Nicki Minaj Says She Plans To Remain Celibate For A Year

Leave to Ellen to get the necessary info out of anyone that sits on her couch! I don’t know too many people doing sleepovers with the opposite sex & being able to resist temptation all […]

05/24/2017

