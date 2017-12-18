Unless otherwise indicated below, KALV-FM’s general contest rules apply to KALV-FM contests. For the specific terms and conditions applicable to a particular KALV-FM contest, please see below. You can also view KALV-FM’s General Contest Rules or review Entercom’s Privacy Policy.

Win Tickets to Charlie Puth!

Contest Date Range: December 22, 2017 6:00 am – August 13, 2018 11:59pm

Contest Rules: For the Charlie Puth Online 2018 contest, enter between 6:00 am on December 22, 2017 and 11:59 pm on August 13, 2018 by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at http://live1015phoenix.radio.com/category/contests/ and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. At approximately 9:00 a.m. MST on August 14, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Charlie Puth on August 21, 2018 at Ak-Chin Pavilion. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Live Nation. Total prize value $60. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets to Fetty Wap!

Contest Date Range: December 22, 2017 6:00 am – February 4, 2018 11:59pm

Contest Rules: For the Fetty Wap Online 2018 contest, enter between 6:00 am on December 22, 2017 and 11:59 pm on February 4, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at http://live1015phoenix.radio.com/category/contests/ and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. At approximately 9:00 a.m. MST on February 5, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Fetty Wap on February 9, 2018 at Marquee Theater. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Lucky Man Concerts. Total prize value $30. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets to ACE Comic Con!

Contest Date Range: December 11, 2017 6:00 am – January 7, 2018 11:59pm

Contest Rules: For the ACE Comic Con Online contest, enter between 6:00 am on December 11, 2017 and 11:59 pm on January 7, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at http://live1015phoenix.radio.com/category/contests/ and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. At approximately 9:00 a.m. MST on January 8, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) general admission tickets to ACE Comic Con happening January 13 – 15, 2018 at Gila River Arena. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Gila River Arena. Total prize value $190. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Friday Tickets to Pot of Gold Music Festival!

Contest Date Range: December 11, 2017 6:00 am – March 13, 2018 11:59pm

Contest Rules: For the Pot of Gold Online 2018 contest, enter between 6:00 am on December 11, 2017 and 11:59 pm on March 13, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at http://live1015phoenix.radio.com/category/contests/ and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. At approximately 9:00 a.m. MST on March 14, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Pot of Gold Music Festival for Friday, March 16, 2018 at Rawhide Western Town. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Lucky Man Concerts. Total prize value $300. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets to Decadence AZ!

Contest Date Range: December 11, 2017 6:00 am – December 22, 2018 11:59pm

Contest Rules: For the Decadence Online 2017 contest, enter between 6:00 am on December 11, 2017 and 11:59 pm on December 22, 2017, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at http://live1015phoenix.radio.com/category/contests/ and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. At approximately 9:00 a.m. MST on December 26, 2017, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Decadence Music Festival on December 30 & 31, 2017 at Rawhide Western Town. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Relentless Beats. Total prize value $360. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets to Taylor Swift!

Contest Date Range: December 4, 2017 6:00 am – May 2, 2018 11:59pm

Contest Rules: For the Taylor Swift Online 2018 contest, enter between 6:00 am on December 4 , 2017 and 11:59 pm on May 2, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at http://live1015phoenix.radio.com/category/contests/ and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. At approximately 9:00 a.m. MST on May 3, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Taylor Swift on May 8, 2018 at University of Phoenix Stadium. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by University of Phoenix Stadium. Total prize value $440. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets to Khalid!

Contest Date Range: December 4, 2017 6:00 am – May 8, 2018 11:59pm

Contest Rules: For the Khalid Online 2018 contest, enter between 6:00 am on December 4 , 2017 and 11:59 pm on May 8, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at http://live1015phoenix.radio.com/category/contests/ and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. At approximately 9:00 a.m. MST on May 9, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Khlid on May 11, 2018 at Rawhide Western Town. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Lucky Man Concerts. Total prize value $440. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To Disney Junior Dance Party!

Contest Date Range: November 28, 2017 6:00 am – May 14, 2018 11:59pm

Contest Rules: For the Disney Junior Dance Party Online 2017 contest, enter between 6:00 am on November 28 , 2017 and 11:59 pm on May 14, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at http://live1015phoenix.radio.com/category/contests/ and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. At approximately 9:00 a.m. MST on May 15, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win four (4) tickets to Disney Junior Dance Party on May 17, 2018 at Comerica Theater. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Live Nation. Total prize value $80. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To P!nk!

Contest Date Range: November 13, 2017 6:00 am – February 25, 2018 11:59pm

Contest Rules: For the P!nk Online 2017 contest, enter between 6:00 am on November 13, 2017 and 11:59 pm on February 25, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at http://live1015phoenix.radio.com/category/contests/ and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. At approximately 9:00 a.m. MST on February 26, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to P!nk on March 1, 2018 at Comerica Theater. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Live Nation. Total prize value $80. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To Ed Sheeran in Pasadena!

Contest Date Range: November 13, 2017 6:00 am – August 12, 2018 11:59pm

Contest Rules: For the Ed Sheeran Pasadena Online 2017 contest, enter between 6:00 am on November 13, 2017 and 11:59 pm on August 12, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at http://live1015phoenix.radio.com/category/contests/ and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. At approximately 9:00 a.m. MST on August 13, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to see Ed Sheeran on August 18, 2018 at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Messina Touring Group. Total prize value $70. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets to Demi Lovato!

Contest Date Range: November 1, 2017 6:00 am – February 25, 2018 11:59pm

Contest Rules: For the Demi Lovato Online 2017 contest, enter between 6:00 am on November 1, 2017 and 11:59 pm on February 25, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at http://live1015phoenix.radio.com/category/contests/ and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. At approximately 9:00 a.m. MST on February 26, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to see Demi Lovato on March 4, 2018 at Talking Stick Resort Arena. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Live Nation. Total prize value $100. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets to Maroon 5!

Contest Date Range: November 1, 2017 6:00 am – June 3, 2018 11:59pm

Contest Rules: For the Maroon 5 Online 2018 contest, enter between 6:00 am on November 1, 2017 and 11:59 pm on June 3, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at http://live1015phoenix.radio.com/category/contests/ and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. At approximately 9:00 a.m. MST on June 4, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to see Maroon 5 on March 7, 2018 at Talking Stick Resort Arena. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Live Nation. Total prize value $100. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets to Game of Thrones Live!

Contest Date Range: November 1, 2017 6:00 am – September 9, 2018 11:59pm

Contest Rules: For the Game of Thrones Online 2017 contest, enter between 6:00 am on November 1, 2017 and 11:59 pm on September 9, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at http://live1015phoenix.radio.com/category/contests/ and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. At approximately 9:00 a.m. MST on September 10, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Game of Thrones LIVE on September 12, 2018 at Gila River Arena. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Gila River Arena. Total prize value $90. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets to Clean Bandit!

Contest Date Range: October 26, 2017 6:00 am – March 28, 2018 11:59pm

Contest Rules: For the Clean Bandit Online 2018 contest, enter between 6:00 am on October 26, 2017 and 11:59 pm on March 28, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at http://live1015phoenix.radio.com/category/contests/ and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. At approximately 9:00 a.m. MST on March 29 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Clean Bandit on April 3, 2018 at Marquee Theatre. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Lucky Man Concerts. Total prize value $60. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Lana Del Rey Online Contest

Contest Date Range: October 2, 2017 6:00 am – February 9, 2018 11:59pm

Contest Rules: For the Lana Del Rey Online 2017 contest, enter between 6:00 am on October 2 , 2017 and 11:59 pm on February 9, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at http://live1015phoenix.radio.com/category/contests/ and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. At approximately 9:00 a.m. MST on February 10, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Lana Del Rey on February 13, 2018 at Talking Stick Resort Arena. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Live Nation. Total prize value $100. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Why Don’t We Online Contest

Contest Date Range: October 2, 2017 6:00 am – March 20, 2018 11:59pm

Contest Rules: For the Why Don’t We Online 2017 contest, enter between 6:00 am on October 2 , 2017 and 11:59 pm on March 20, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at http://live1015phoenix.radio.com/category/contests/ and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. At approximately 9:00 a.m. MST on March 21, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Why Don’t We on March 23, 2018 at The Van Buren. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by The Van Buren. Total prize value $40. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Katy Perry Online Contest 2017

Contest Date Range: July 31, 2017 6:00 am – January 13, 2018 11:59pm

Contest Rules: For the Katy Perry Online 2017 contest, enter between 6:00 am on July 31 , 2017 and 11:59 pm on January 13, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at http://live1015phoenix.radio.com/category/contests/ and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. At approximately 9:00 a.m. MST on January 14, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Katy Perry on January 19, 2018 at Gila River Arena. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Gila River Arena. Total prize value $90. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Lorde Online Contest!

Contest Date Range: June 28, 2017 6:00am – March 11, 2018 11:59pm

Contest Rules: For the Lorde Online 2017 contest, enter between 6:00 am on June 28 , 2017 and 11:59 pm on March 11, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at http://live1015phoenix.radio.com/category/contests/ and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. At approximately 9:00 a.m. MST on March 12, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Lorde on March 16, 2018 at Gila River Arena. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Gila River Arena. Total prize value $50. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Shakira Online Contest!

Contest Date Range: June 6, 2017 6:00am – January 28, 2018 11:59pm

Contest Rules: For the Lorde Online 2017 contest, enter between 6:00 am on June 6 , 2017 and 11:59 pm on January 28, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at http://live1015phoenix.radio.com/category/contests/ and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. At approximately 9:00 a.m. MST on January 29, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Shakira on February 3, 2018 at Talking Stick Resort Arena. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Live Nation. Total prize value $50. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To Sam Smith!

Contest Date Range: October 6, 2017 6:00am – August 26, 2018 11:59pm

Contest Rules: For the Peppa Pig Online 2017 contest, enter between 6:00 am on October 6 , 2017 and 11:59 pm on August 26, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at http://live1015phoenix.radio.com/category/contests/ and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. At approximately 9:00 a.m. MST on August 27, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Sam Smith on August 31, 2018 at Gila River Arena. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Live Nation. Total prize value $80. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To Charlie Puth!

Contest Date Range: December 18, 2017 6:00am – December 28, 2018 5:00pm

For the Charlie Puth 12/18 contest, listen to LIVE 101.5 FM weekday middays (Monday-Friday), Dec. 18-Dec. 22, 2017, at approximately 11:00 a.m. MST. The LIVE 101.5 FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to call the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1015. Caller number 9, upon verification, will win admission for two (2) to see Charlie Puth on August 21, 2018 at Ak-Chin Pavilion. A total of five (5) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Live Nation. Total prize value $60. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To Decadence!

Contest Date Range: December 18, 2017 6:00am – December 29, 2017 5:00pm

For the Decadence 12/18 contest, listen to LIVE 101.5 FM weekday middays (Monday-Friday), Dec. 18-Dec. 29, 2017, (with the exception of Monday, December 25, 2017) at approximately 12:00 p.m. MST. The LIVE 101.5 FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to call the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1015. Caller number 9, upon verification, will win admission for two (2) to Decadence AZ on December 30 & 31, 2017 at Rawhide Western Town. A total of nine (9) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Relentless Beats. Total prize value $360. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Disney Get 4 Give 4 Online 2017

Contest Date Range: December 4, 2017 6:00 am – December 10, 2018 11:59pm

Contest Rules: For the Disney Get 4 Give 4 Online 2017 contest, enter between 6:00 am on December 4 , 2017 and 11:59 pm on December 10, 2017, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at http://live1015phoenix.radio.com/category/contests/ and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. At approximately 9:00 a.m. MST on December 11, 2017, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) four-packs of two-day Park Hopper Disneyland tickets. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Disney Destinations. Total prize value $1,952. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Disney Online December 2017

Contest Date Range: December 11, 2017 6:00 am – December 17, 2017 11:59 pm

Contest Rules: Win A Disneyland Vacation!

12.11.18-12.17.18

Click here for rules.

Disney Text 12/11

Contest Date Range: December 11, 2017 6:00 am – December 15, 2017 9:00 am

Contest Rules: Win A Disneyland Vacation!

12.11.18-12.15.18

Click here for rules.

Disneyland Text WKND 12/15

Contest Date Range: December 15, 2017 6:00 am – December 17, 2017 6:00 pm

Contest Rules: Win A Disneyland Vacation!

12.15.18-12.17.18

Click here for rules.

Win Tickets To Decadence!

Contest Date Range: December 4, 2017 6:00am – December 15, 2017 5:00pm

For the Decadence 12/4 contest, listen to LIVE 101.5 FM weekday middays (Monday-Friday), Dec. 4-Dec. 15, 2017, at approximately 12:00 p.m. MST. The LIVE 101.5 FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to call the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1015. Caller number 9, upon verification, will win admission for two (2) to Decadence AZ on December 30 & 31, 2017 at Rawhide Western Town. All winners are also entered to win the Decadence grand prize. On Friday, December 15, 2017 at approximately 12:50 p.m. MST, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will also win two (2) VIP tickets to both nights of Decadence on Dec 30 & 31, 2017; a two night hotel stay at the Arizona Grand Resort; Dinner for 2 at the AZ Grand; transportation to and from Rawhide for both days of Decadence; 2 meet & greet passes for each day of the festival. A total of ten (10) qualifying prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Relentless Beats. Total prize value $360. A total of one (1) grand prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Relentless Beats. Total prize value of $828. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To Disney Junior Dance Party!

Contest Date Range: November 27, 2017 6:00am – December 1, 2017 5:00pm

For the Disney Junior Dance Party 11/27 contest, listen to LIVE 101.5 FM weekday mornings (Monday-Friday), Dec. 18-Dec. 29, 2017, at approximately 9:00 a.m. MST. The LIVE 101.5 FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to call the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1015. Caller number 9, upon verification, will win admission for four (4) to Disney Junior Dance Party on May 17, 2018 at Comerica Theatre. A total of five (5) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Live Nation. Total prize value $80. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To Ed Sheeran in Pasadena!

Contest Date Range: December 18, 2017 6:00am – December 22, 2017 5:00pm

For the Ed Sheeran Pasadena 12/18 contest, listen to LIVE 101.5 FM weekday mornings (Monday-Friday), Dec. 18-Dec. 22, 2017, at approximately 6:00 a.m. MST. The LIVE 101.5 FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to call the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1015. Caller number 9, upon verification, will win two (2) to Ed Sheeran on August 13, 2018 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. A total of five (5) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Messina Touring Group. Total prize value $70. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To Fetty Wap!

Contest Date Range: December 18, 2017 6:00am – December 22, 2017 5:00pm

For the Fetty Wap 12/18 contest, listen to LIVE 101.5 FM weekday middays (Monday-Friday), Dec. 18-Dec. 22, 2017, at approximately 2:00 p.m. MST. The LIVE 101.5 FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to call the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1015. Caller number 9, upon verification, will win two (2) to Fetty Wap on February 9, 2018 at Marquee Theater. A total of five (5) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Lucky Man Concerts. Total prize value $30. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To G-Eazy!

Contest Date Range: December 12, 2017 6:00am – December 22, 2017 5:00pm

For the G-Eazy 12/11 contest, listen to LIVE 101.5 FM weekday mornings (Monday-Friday), Dec. 12-Dec. 22, 2017, at approximately 7:00 a.m. MST. The LIVE 101.5 FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to call the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1015. Caller number 9, upon verification, will win two (2) to G-Eazy on February 20, 2018 at Comerica Theater. A total of nine (9) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Live Nation. Total prize value $60. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Harkins Passes!

Contest Date Range: November 20, 2017 6:00am – November 22, 2017 5:00pm

For the Harkins 11/20 contest, listen to LIVE 101.5 FM weekday middays (Monday-Wednesday), Nov. 20 -Nov. 22, 2017, at approximately 12:00 p.m. MST. The LIVE 101.5 FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to call the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1015. Caller number 9, upon verification, will win two (2) Harkins movie passes good for any movie at any Harkins Theater. A total of three (3) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Harkins Theaters. Total prize value $20. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Harkins Passes!

Contest Date Range: November 27, 2017 6:00am – December 1, 2017 5:00pm

For the Harkins 11/27 contest, listen to LIVE 101.5 FM weekday middays (Monday-Friday), Nov. 27 – Dec. 1, 2017, at approximately 12:00 p.m. MST. The LIVE 101.5 FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to call the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1015. Caller number 9, upon verification, will win two (2) Harkins movie passes good for any movie at any Harkins Theater. A total of five (5) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Harkins Theaters. Total prize value $20. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Harkins Passes!

Contest Date Range: December 18, 2017 6:00am – December 22, 2017 5:00pm

For the Harkins 12/18 contest, listen to LIVE 101.5 FM weekday middays (Monday-Friday), Dec. 18 – Dec. 22, 2017, at approximately 1:00 p.m. MST. The LIVE 101.5 FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to call the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1015. Caller number 9, upon verification, will win two (2) Harkins movie passes good for any movie at any Harkins Theater. A total of five (5) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Harkins Theaters. Total prize value $20. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets to Jingle Bash!

Contest Date Range: November 27, 2017 6:00am – November 29, 2017 5:00pm

For the Jingle Bash 11/27 contest, listen to LIVE 101.5 FM weekday mornings (Monday-Wednesday), Nov. 27 – Nov. 29, 2017, at approximately 7:00 a.m. MST. The LIVE 101.5 FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to call the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1015. Caller number 9, upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Jingle Bash Night 1 featuring Logic and two (2) tickets to Jingle Bash Night 2 featuring Khalid, at The Van Buren on November 29th and 30th, 2017. A total of three (3) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by The Van Buren. Total prize value $220. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Last Chance to Win Jingle Bash Tickets!

Contest Date Range: November 30, 2017 6:00am – November 30, 2017 5:00pm

For the Jingle Bash Last Chance 11/30 contest, listen to LIVE 101.5 FM weekday mornings (Thursday, November 30 2017) at approximately 7:00 a.m. MST. The LIVE 101.5 FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to call the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1015. Caller number 9, upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Jingle Bash Night 2 featuring Khalid, at The Van Buren on November 30th, 2017. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by The Van Buren. Total prize value $110. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets to Kesha & Macklemore!

Contest Date Range: December 11, 2017 6:00am – December 22, 2017 5:00pm

For the Kesha/ Macklemore 12/11 contest, listen to LIVE 101.5 FM weekday middays (Monday – Friday) Dec. 11 – Dec. 22, 2017 at approximately 1:00 p.m. MST. The LIVE 101.5 FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to call the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1015. Caller number 9, upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Kesha and Macklemore at Ak-Chin Pavilion on June 6, 2018. A total of ten (10) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Live Nation. Total prize value $80. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets to Khalid!

Contest Date Range: December 4, 2017 6:00am – December 15, 2017 5:00pm

For the Khalid 12/4 contest, listen to LIVE 101.5 FM weekday middays (Monday – Friday) Dec. 11 – Dec. 15, 2017 at approximately 1:00 p.m. MST. The LIVE 101.5 FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to call the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1015. Caller number 9, upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Khalid’s Roxy Tour at Rawhide Western Town on Friday, May 11, 2018. A total of ten (10) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Lucky Man Concerts. Total prize value $70. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets to Krampus!

Contest Date Range: December 4, 2017 6:00am – December 8, 2017 5:00pm

For the Krampus 12/4 contest, listen to LIVE 101.5 FM weekday mornings (Monday – Friday) Dec. 4 – Dec. 8, 2017 at approximately 6:00 a.m. MST. The LIVE 101.5 FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to call the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1015. Caller number 9, upon verification, will win four (4) tickets to Krampus Christmas-themed haunted attraction at Fear Farm on December 8 and 9, 2017 . A total of five (5) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Screamworks Entertainment. Total prize value $60. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets to Pot of Gold

Contest Date Range: December 4, 2017 6:00am – December 15, 2017 5:00pm

For the Pot of Gold 12/4 contest, listen to LIVE 101.5 FM weekday middays and nights (Monday – Friday) Dec. 4 – Dec. 15, 2017 at approximately 7:00 p.m. MST and 2:00 p.m. The LIVE 101.5 FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to call the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1015. Caller number 9, upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Pot of Gold Music Festival at Rawhide Western Town on Friday, March 16, 2018. A total of ten (10) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Lucky Man Concerts. Total prize value $300. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets to Taylor Swift!

Contest Date Range: December 4, 2017 6:00am – December 8, 2017 5:00pm

For the Taylor Swift 12/4 contest, listen to LIVE 101.5 FM weekday mornings (Monday – Friday) Dec. 4 – Dec. 8, 2017 at approximately 7:00 a.m. MST. The LIVE 101.5 FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to call the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1015. Caller number 9, upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Taylor Swift at University of Phoenix Stadium on May 8, 2018. A total of five (5) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by University of Phoenix Stadium. Total prize value $440. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets to a Private Screening of Star Wars!

Contest Date Range: December 4, 2017 6:00am – December 15, 2017 5:00pm

For the Star Wars Theater Takeover 12/4 contest, listen to LIVE 101.5 FM weekday middays and nights (Monday – Friday) Dec. 4 – Dec. 15, 2017 at approximately 7:00 p.m. MST and 1:00 p.m. The LIVE 101.5 FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to call the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1015. Caller number 9, upon verification, will win four (4) passes to a private screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Saturday, December 16th, 2017 at 9:00 am at the Roadhouse Cinemas. A total of ten (10) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Entercom Phoenix. Total prize value $40. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets to One Republic Birds Nest!

Contest Date Range: December 20, 2017 6:00am – December 22, 2017 5:00pm

For the One Republic Birds Nest 12/20 contest, listen to LIVE 101.5 FM weekday mornings (Monday – Friday) Dec. 20 – Dec. 29, 2017 at approximately 9:00 a.m. MST. The LIVE 101.5 FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to call the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1015. Caller number 9, upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to see One Republic on Friday, February 2, 2018 at the Coors Light Birds Nest at Waste Management Open. A total of two (2) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by the Waste Management Open. Total prize value $135. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Jingle Bash Meet & Greet Text Weekend!

Contest Date Range: November 17, 2017 6:00pm – November 22, 2017 6:00pm

For the Jingle Bash Meet & Greet Text WKND 11/17 contest, listen to LIVE 101.5 FM starting Friday, November 17 at 6:00 p.m. MST and ending Wednesday, November 22 at 5:00 p.m. MST. The LIVE 101.5 host will invite listeners to enter by texting the keyword of the hour to 21015, or by clicking on the appropriate contest entry link at http://live1015phoenix.radio.com/category/contests/, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per keyword given during contest period. At approximately 9:00 a.m. on Monday, November 27, 2017, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to each night of Jingle Bash featuring Logic and Khalid at The Van Buren on November 29th & 30th,plus two (2) meet & greet passes with both Logic and Khalid. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by The Van Buren. Total prize value $220. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE. Entrants may receive a bounceback text from Station with confirmation of Contest entry, but Entrants will receive no “extra” offers, information, or message content. Standard message and data rates may apply, the frequency of any automated marketing message(s) individual opts in to receive are recurring and varies, text STOP to cancel, and terms are available HERE.​

Win A Backstage Experience for Jingle Bash!

Contest Date Range: November 22, 2017 6:00pm – November 26, 2017 6:00pm

For the Jingle Bash Backstage 11/22 contest, listen to LIVE 101.5 FM starting Friday, November 22 at 6:00 p.m. MST and ending Sunday, November 26 at 5:00 p.m. MST. The LIVE 101.5 host will invite listeners to enter by texting the keyword of the hour to 21015, or by clicking on the appropriate contest entry link at http://live1015phoenix.radio.com/category/contests/, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per keyword given during contest period. At approximately 9:00 a.m. on Monday, November 27, 2017, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win a Jingle Bash “Backstage Experience” which is two (2) tickets to both nights of Jingle Bash at The Van Buren happening November 29th & 30th, two (2) meet & greet passes to hang out with both Logic and Khalid and backstage access for artist interviews, and a private dressing room. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by The Van Buren. Total prize value $220. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE. Entrants may receive a bounceback text from Station with confirmation of Contest entry, but Entrants will receive no “extra” offers, information, or message content. Standard message and data rates may apply, the frequency of any automated marketing message(s) individual opts in to receive are recurring and varies, text STOP to cancel, and terms are available HERE.​

Win a Table at Cabin Tempe for NYE!

Contest Date Range: December 18, 2017 7:00am – December 29, 2018 10:00 am

Contest Rules: For the Cabin 12/18 text contest, listen to LIVE 101.5 weekdays starting Monday, December 18 at 7:00 a.m. MST and ending Friday, December 29 at 9:00 a.m. MST. The LIVE 101.5 host will invite listeners to enter by texting the keyword of the hour to 21015, or by clicking on the appropriate contest entry link at http://live1015phoenix.radio.com/category/contests/, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per keyword given during contest period. At approximately 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 29, 2017, two (2) entrants will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win a table complete with one bottle of vodka and seating up to 10 guests at The Cabin Tempe on December 31, 2017. A total of two (2) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by The Cabin Tempe. Total prize value $500. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General 21+ Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE. Entrants may receive a bounceback text from Station with confirmation of Contest entry, but Entrants will receive no “extra” offers, information, or message content. Standard message and data rates may apply, the frequency of any automated marketing message(s) individual opts in to receive are recurring and varies, text STOP to cancel, and terms are available HERE.​

NOTE – This contest is 21+ to enter or win. Guests must also be 21+.

Taylor Swift Text Weekend!

Contest Date Range: December 8, 2017 6:00pm – December 10, 2017 6:00pm

For the Taylor Swift Text WKND 12/8 contest, listen to LIVE 101.5 FM starting Friday, December 8 at 6:00 p.m. MST and ending Sunday, December 10 at 5:00 p.m. MST. The LIVE 101.5 host will invite listeners to enter by texting the keyword of the hour to 21015, or by clicking on the appropriate contest entry link at http://live1015phoenix.radio.com/category/contests/, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per keyword given during contest period. At approximately 9:00 a.m. on Monday, December 11, 2017, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Taylor Swift at University of Phoenix Stadium on May 8, 2018. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by University of Phoenix Stadium. Total prize value $440. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE. Entrants may receive a bounceback text from Station with confirmation of Contest entry, but Entrants will receive no “extra” offers, information, or message content. Standard message and data rates may apply, the frequency of any automated marketing message(s) individual opts in to receive are recurring and varies, text STOP to cancel, and terms are available HERE.​

Shakira Text Weekend!

Contest Date Range: December 1, 2017 6:00pm – December 3, 2017 6:00pm

For the Shakira Text WKND 12/1 contest, listen to LIVE 101.5 FM starting Friday, December 1 at 6:00 p.m. MST and ending Sunday, December 3 at 5:00 p.m. MST. The LIVE 101.5 host will invite listeners to enter by texting the keyword of the hour to 21015, or by clicking on the appropriate contest entry link at http://live1015phoenix.radio.com/category/contests/, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per keyword given during contest period. At approximately 9:00 a.m. on Monday, December 4, 2017, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Shakira at Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 3, 2018. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Live Nation. Total prize value $80. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE. Entrants may receive a bounceback text from Station with confirmation of Contest entry, but Entrants will receive no “extra” offers, information, or message content. Standard message and data rates may apply, the frequency of any automated marketing message(s) individual opts in to receive are recurring and varies, text STOP to cancel, and terms are available HERE.​

Win Tickets To Peppa Pig LIVE!

Contest Date Range: October 30, 2017 6:00am – December 1, 2018 11:59pm

Contest Rules: For the Peppa Pig Online 2017 contest, enter between 6:00 am on October 30 , 2017 and 11:59 pm on December 1, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at http://live1015phoenix.radio.com/category/contests/ and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. At approximately 9:00 a.m. MST on December 2, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win four (4) tickets to Peppa Pig Suprise LIVE! on December 6, 2017 at Comerica Theatre. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Live Nation. Total prize value $80. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.