Phoenix Lights Online 2018
For the Phoenix Lights Online 2018 contest, enter between 6:00 am MST on January 30, 2018 and 11:59 pm MST on April 1, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at http://live1015phoenix.radio.com/category/contests/ and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. At approximately 9:00 a.m. MST on April 2, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) VIP tickets to Phoenix Lights Festival on April 7th and April 8, 2018 (tickets good for both days) at Azul Park at Wildhorse Pass (20000 S Maricopa Rd, Chandler, AZ 85226). A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Relentless Beats. Total prize value $480. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.
