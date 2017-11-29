LIVE 101.5 wants you to experience the spirit of the season at Disneyland® Resort!

Experience the joy where the holidays begin! Now you can enter for a chance to experience the spirit of the season at Disneyland Resort courtesy of LIVE 101.5!

Experience the Spirit of The Holidays!

The holidays begin at the Disneyland Resort – and LIVE 101.5 wants you to enjoy all the fun! At Disney California Adventure® Park, join in the Festival of Holidays celebration, featuring a diversity of sights sounds and tastes, including the lively street party, Disney ¡Viva Navidad! And behold the World of Color—Season of Light, the sparkling nighttime winter fantasy. Over at Disneyland® Park, sail in to “it’s a small world” holiday. Marvel at the shimmering Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle. And so much more. This is the time to gather with family and friends at the place where the holidays begin… and the magic never ends.

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

A Family vacation to the Disneyland® Resort including: Four pack of 3 Day 1 Park per Day Tickets valid at Disneyland® Park or Disney California Adventure® Park 2 night stay at a Disneyland® Resort Hotel



How to Win:

Register below!

CLICK HERE FOR MORE DISNEYLAND® RESORT HOLIDAY MAGIC!

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

Attractions and entertainment are subject to change without notice. As to Disney/Pixar properties/artwork: ©Disney/Pixar

