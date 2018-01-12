KATY PERRY TICKETS

LIVE 101.5 HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO SEE KATY PERRY AT GILA RIVER ARENA!

Katy Perry is bringing her Witness tour to Phoenix THIS FRIDAY! Your friends here at Live want to hook you and the squad up with some last minute tickets to her show!

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

Four (4) tickets to Katy Perry at Gila River Arena on Friday, January 19, 2018

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Live 101.5 this holiday weekend until Monday night for your Keywords!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

for your chance to win! Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

Contest Date Range: January 12, 2018 6:00pm MST – January 15, 2018 10:00pm MST

For the Katy Perry 4-Pack WKND 1/12 contest, listen to LIVE 101.5 FM starting Friday, January 12 at 6:00 p.m. MST and ending Monday, January 15 at 10:00 p.m. MST. The LIVE 101.5 host will invite listeners to enter by texting the keyword of the hour to 21015, or by clicking on the appropriate contest entry link at http://live1015phoenix.radio.com/category/contests/, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per keyword given during contest period. At approximately 9:00 a.m. MST on Tuesday, January 16, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win four (4) tickets to see Katy Perry at Gila River Arena (9400 W Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305) on Friday, January 19, 2018. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Gila River Arena. Total prize value $160. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE. Entrants may receive a bounceback text from Station with confirmation of Contest entry, but Entrants will receive no “extra” offers, information, or message content. Standard message and data rates may apply, the frequency of any automated marketing message(s) individual opts in to receive are recurring and varies, text STOP to cancel, and terms are available HERE.​