JINGLE BASH BACKSTAGE EXPERIENCE

LIVE 101.5 presents Jingle Bash Night 1 & Night 2! We’re ringing in the holiday season with some of the hottest artists on the planet! Logic, Khalid, Flosstradamus, Lauv and Jessie Reyez take the stage to start the holiday season with chart topping music!

This weekend, we want to hook you up with tickets to both nights, plus meet and greet passes to hangout backstage with and Logic and Khalid!

WHAT YOU CAN WIN



Two (2) tickets to Jingle Bash Night 1 on November 29

Two (2) tickets to Jingle Bash Night 2 on November 30

Two (2) meet & greet passes to hang out with Khalid and Logic backstage, and access for artist interviews

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Live 101.5 from Wednesday until Sunday night for your Keywords!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

for your chance to win! Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!