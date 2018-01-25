Enter To Win A Free Tax Preparation AND A $100 Gift Card

hr block fblive 1280 Enter To Win A Free Tax Preparation AND A $100 Gift Card

Enter for your chance to win a free Tax Preparation at an H &R Block Office in Phoenix.

Register here to win a drawing for a free 2017 federal and state income tax preparation service at a local H&R Block office AND a $100 Visa Gift Card! One lucky winner will have their 2017 tax return prepared and filed electronically by H&R Block (up to $250). Offer only good to U.S. residents with U.S. returns. Winner will be notified by telephone and will have 30 days to schedule an appointment. Some restrictions do apply.

More From LIVE 101.5 Phoenix

Get The App
Artist Interviews & Performances
101.5 High School Give Back Games

Listen Live