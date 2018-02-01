Photo: AdMedia / PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

The Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack found its sexy centerpiece with Liam Payne and Rita Ora’s duet “For You,” and last night (Jan. 31) the duo appeared on The Tonight Show to share a live rendition. The chemistry between the two was mesmerizing and their live vocals were pitch-perfect.

Related: Liam Payne & Rita Ora Debut ‘For You’ Video

Both singers opted for turtlenecks (red for her, white for him) and they sang in front of a simple black-and-white visual display. Introducing the set, host Jimmy Fallon said, “This is gonna be a big one right here.”

Last week, Ora spoke to CBS News about her involvement with the Fifty Shades franchise — including her role as an actress in the film.

“Liam was a joy to work with and yeah, it was extremely exciting time since I’m also in the movie,” she said. I was really happy to be part of the soundtrack.”

Watch Liam and Rita smolder on The Tonight Show here: