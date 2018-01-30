Photo: Sipa / Admedia, Inc / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Millennials of a certain age remember Aaron Carter as a proto-Justin Bieber, whose teen pop hits like “Aaron’s Party (Come And Get It)” defined a moment of the Bush administration.

Despite his personal ups and downs, Aaron has been back in the studio recording his follow-up to 2002’s Another Earthquake!. The new album, LøVë, will drop February 16.

The singer has been working on the new record for over two years and Carter has a writer and producer credit on every song, including the album’s first single, “Don’t Say Goodbye.”

“For me, it’s all about the music. And if there is one lesson I’ve learned this [last] year, it’s to not dwell on the past, but to live for the future,” he said in a statement. “Don’t Say Goodbye’ encompasses everything I went through last year. I am so grateful to my fans and look forward to sharing this deeply personal music which came from the inner core of my heart and soul.”

To promote the album, Carter will hit the road this year. Here are the dates:

2/22 – Teaneck, NJ @Debonair Music Hall

2/23 – Easton, PA @ One Centre Square

2/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Hard Rock Café Pittsburgh

2/26 – Vienna, VA @ Jammin’ Java

2/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Voltage Lounge

2/28 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met

3/2 – Lawrence, MA @ Claddagh Pub

3/3 – Seabrook, NH @ Chop Shop

3/4 – Pawling, NY @ Daryl’s House

3/6 – Albany, NY @ Jupitar Hall Albany

3/7 – Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall

3/7 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Evening Star Theatre

3/9 – Akron, OH @ Musica 9-Mar

3/10 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot

3/11 – Darien, IL @ Q Bar Darien

3/13 – Rensselaer, IN @ eMbers

3/14 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba

3/15 – Highland, IN @ The Room at The Silver Buckle Saloon

3/16 – Kansasville, WI @ 1175 Sports Bar & Eatery