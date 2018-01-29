Sam Smith will be bringing his The Thrill of it All tour to Gila River Arena in the Fall, and we want to hook you up with tickets to the show!

How to Win

Listen to LIVE 101.5 all this week!

Listen to The Morning Mess this Monday through Friday!

When given the cue to call, dial 602-260-1015

Be the selected caller, and you win tickets!

Event Information

Date: August 31, 2018

Venue: Gila River Arena

Address: 9400 W Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305

For more information, click here!

Contest Date Range: January 29, 2018 7:00am MST – February 2, 2018 8:00am MST

For the Sam Smith 1/29 contest, listen to LIVE 101.5 FM weekday mornings (Monday-Friday), Jan. 29 – Feb. 2, 2018 at approximately 7:00 a.m. MST. The LIVE 101.5 FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to call the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1015. Caller number 9, upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to see Sam Smith at Gila River Arena (9400 W Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305) on August 31, 2018. A total of five (5) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Live Nation. Total prize value $200. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.