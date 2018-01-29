Listen to LIVE 101.5 all this week to win tickets to see Lorde at Gila River Arena on March 16!
How to Win
Listen To LIVE this Monday through Friday!
- Listen to Jeana this Monday through Friday!
- Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!
Event Details
- Date: March 16, 2018
- Venue: Gila River Arena
- Address: 9400 West Maryland, Glendale, AZ 85305
For more information, click here!
Contest Date Range: January 29, 2018 1:00pm MST – February 2, 2018 2:00pm MST
For the Lorde 1/29 contest, listen to LIVE 101.5 FM weekday middays (Monday-Friday), Jan. 29 – Feb. 2, 2018 at approximately 1:00 p.m. MST. The LIVE 101.5 FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to call the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1015. Caller number 9, upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to see Lorde at Gila River Arena (9400 W Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305) on March 16, 2018. A total of five (5) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Gila River Arena. Total prize value $100. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.