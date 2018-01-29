Photo: Courtesy 300 Entertainemnt

By Annie Reuter

Migos have dropped the music video for their single “Stir Fry” and it’s an action-packed extravaganza.

The nearly six-minute mini-movie stars Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset seeking vengeance against a rival gang.

The video takes place in the back of a restaurant as the guys are playing a high stakes gambling game with producer Pharrell Williams and a few others. Moments later, they’re interrupted when a bloody hand is delivered to them. Migos know exactly who it comes from and take off (no pun intended) to seek revenge.

Watch the action-packed clip, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.