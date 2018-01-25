NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Kylie Jenner attends the BALMAIN X H&M Collection Launch at 23 Wall Street on October 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for H&M)

Finally the confirmation we’ve been waiting for! You can see Kylie Jenner waddling into the SUV as her mom and her best friends were checking out an empty lot.

I still kind can’t wait for the actual big announcement from The Kardashians themselves or whatever show they use this to market for, I’ll be watching!