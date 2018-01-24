Photo: David Richard / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Last night, LeBron James set a record when he became the youngest NBA player to reach 30,000 career points. The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar earned congratulations from fellow players, Cavs fans and music icon Drake.

The Canadian rapper sent LeBron a video message and promised to write a song commemorating the 30,000-point achievement.

“LeBron, I’m honored to be part of yet another historic night. 30,000 career points, it’s incredible,” Drake said. “It seems like every time we look up you’re setting another milestone or breaking another record.”

On a more personal note, Drake expressed his gratitude for LeBron’s friendship and said he’s immediately recording a song to match the milestone.

“I always tell you, you’re one of the most inspirational people in my life. I’m honored to call you a brother,” he said. “Every time you do something like this, I always try to get in the studio and make the song that will go with the moment, so I’m excited to go to work tonight.”

In addition to the serious praise, the video also has a fairly humorous ending, check it out below.