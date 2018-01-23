Photo: Rony Alwin

By Hayden Wright

Migos’ highly anticipated Culture II drops this Friday (Jan. 26), in a new interview the Atlanta trio discussed the new album’s sound and revealed that much of the new music was recorded at their home individual studios.

“At home, you comfortable as hell!” Offset told Rolling Stone. “You not gonna be like, ‘Is this hard?’ It’s just you in your zone. ‘Bad and Boujee’ was made at my house!”

On Culture II, Offset promises “the original Migos sound…Club rocking. The beat, the bass is everything. We’re not really a slow-down artist. It’s light, it’s fun, it’s lit.”

“It’s still trap,” Takeoff added. “We got a little funkier. It’s not all the way funk. There’s still a Migos vibe.”

Offset (who’s engaged to fellow breakout MC Cardi B) said the album has a female audience in mind.

“See, ‘Bad and Boujee’ was really a ladies’ record,” he said. “It made all of them want to stand up a little more and feel a little better about themselves. When you got the women, you got everything.”

Quavo shared the production credits for Culture II on social media. They include Kanye West, Pharrell, Zaytoven and more. See the full roster of production collaborators here: