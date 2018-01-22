LIVE 101.5 is hooking you and the squad up with tickets to see the Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz game on February 2nd!

How to Win

Listen to LIVE 101.5 all this week!

Listen to the Morning Mess this Monday thru Friday!

When given the cue to call, dial 602-260-1015

Be the selected caller, and you win tickets!

Event Information

Date: February 2, 2018

Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Address: 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

For more information, click here!

Contest Date Range: January 22, 2018 7:00am MST – January 26, 2018 8:00am MST

For the PHX Suns 1/22 contest, listen to LIVE 101.5 FM weekday mornings (Monday-Friday), Jan. 22 – Jan. 26, 2018 at approximately 7:00 a.m. MST. The LIVE 101.5 FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to call the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1015. Caller number 9, upon verification, will win admission for four (4) tickets to the Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz game at Talking Stick Resort Arena (201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004) on Feb 2. A total of five (5) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Phoenix Suns. Total prize value $120. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.