Photo: Ryan Aylsworth

By Hayden Wright

Yesterday was a decisive day for NFL fans. Hours after the New England Patriots advanced to the Super Bowl so did the Philadelphia Eagles. The massive franchises (and their legions of fans) will go head-to-head February 4 under the bright lights of U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Eagles’ triumph yesterday marks a fateful development for P!nk, the Philadelphia native who’s set to sing the national anthem at the big game. She tweeted shock and excitement on behalf of her entire family — “I would bet money that my big brother is somewhere crying right now.”

“Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!!” she continued.

Philly natives Questlove, DJ Jazzy Jeff were among the other artists who celebrated the Eagles win on social media.

See the excited posts below.

I would bet money that my big brother is somewhere crying right now —

P!nk (@Pink) January 22, 2018