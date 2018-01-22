(Photo by JC Olivera/Sipa USA)

So 2018 is canceling just about everything I thought I could enjoy within the first month of the year. Great.

Now let’s be real, I grew up in a world of hip hop that was very much homophobic. I think many people can agree with that. But over the past few years, I’ve noticed a shift. A lot more acceptance of the LGBTQ has emerged publicly amongst hip hop culture. And it’s something I love. Even with all the controversy around him, Kanye included Caitlyn Jenner, though flawed in her own ways, an open trans woman.

But Offset is now under fire for his verse in the track “Boss Life”. The lyric in specific reads:

“Pinky ring crystal clear, 40k spent on a private Lear/60k solitaire/I cannot vibe with queers”

You cannot vibe with queers? The hell is that supposed to mean?

Offset’s alleged response is that he was not referencing gay people when saying he “does not vibe with queers”… my man, do you know what that word means? If you don’t, that’s totally fine. There is nothing wrong with ignorance. I just hope that this isn’t a case of willful ignorance. He posted this on Instagram shortly after the accusations…

Yes – those are cute, quick Google searches. But “queer” has ALWAYS been synonymous with the LGBTQ community. The Q literally means QUEER. Not to mention the controversy around Migos’ reaction to Makonnen coming out of the closet. And on top of ALL of this, Cardi B standing by Offset’s statement blaming ignorance and the education system for not teaching either of them what this word means is giving me a lot of pause.

Don’t make me lose Cardi, Offset!! NOT YET!!!