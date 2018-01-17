Photo: Daniel DeSlover / Sipa / USA Today

By Kyle McCann

Hit after hit, the latest album from Macklemore is proving to be a must-listen for just about every kind of music fan. Of course, one reason why Gemini may garner Mack his first solo GRAMMY nomination could be the chemistry the Seattle rapper has with each of his collaborators.

Related: Macklemore Parties At The ‘Corner Store’ For New Video

From Kesha to Lil Yachty, Gemini features a legit who’s who of stars. Other guests on Macklemore’s first solo studio album without Ryan Lewis in over a decade include Skylar Grey, Offset, Reignwolf, Xperience, and more. Gemini dropped back in September with “Glorious” as the lead single. That was followed up with “Marmalade” featuring Lil Yachty. And now, Gemini’s latest single, “Good Old Days” featuring Kesha, has been received with overwhelmingly positive reviews.

We had the chance to catch up with Macklemore recently and decided to play a game of Three Words with the star. We asked Mack to describe not only collaborators but also some fellow stars in just three words! Watch our EXCLUSIVE interview below.

Macklemore and Kesha will hit the road this summer for a fun-filled joint tour… that may or may not include some rollerblading!