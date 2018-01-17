Photo: Courtesy Big Beat / Atlantic

By Hayden Wright

Future has conquered the music world, setting records and establishing himself as one of hip-hop’s biggest stars. Next up, he’ll try his hand in Hollywood, producing Sony’s remake of the 1972 blaxploitation film Super Fly.

Related: Kendrick Lamar, Future & James Blake Join Jay Rock for ‘King’s Dead’

The film will be directed by Director X, who has made music videos for Drake and Justin Bieber, reports Deadline. Trevor Jackson (Grown-ish) is attached to star as Youngblood Priest while Jason Mitchell (who played Eazy-E in Straight Outta Compton) will play Eddie.

Jackson’s character is a cocaine dealer attempting to leave the drug business. In addition to Future, famed producer Joel Silver (Lethal Weapon, The Matrix) will back the project.

“Super Fly is about pulling off the ultimate hustle to get out of the game,” Director X said. “Our goal is to make it modern — to make a movie where the style, the art direction, the camera movements are all part of what makes the movie Super Fly.”

In a photo posted to Director X’s Instagram account, 21 Savage and producer Zaytoven appear alongside Future and members of the cast. It’s not clear what their contribution to the production will be — but Super Fly is bound to get a killer soundtrack.