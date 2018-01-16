Matt Crossick/PA Wire (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Selena Gomez has been under fire for continuing to work with Woody Allen who is accused of sexually abusing his daughter. Rumors have been surfacing that Selena Gomez and her mother, Mandy Teefy, have had a falling out between Gomez dropping her mother as manager and with Gomez’s reunion with Justin Bieber.

Teefy is now being accused of “throwing her [Selena Gomez] under the bus” for the Instagram response to the question about Selena’s involvement with Woody Allen.