Photo: Jayne Kamin Oncea / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

There’s a new Kardashian-West in town.

Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian has welcomed a new baby daughter via surrogate, according to E!.

Related: Kim and Kanye West Share New Holiday Family Portrait

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kardashian announced via her app. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

The couple’s daughter was born Jan. 15 at 12:47 a.m. PT and weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz.