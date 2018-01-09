Filed Under:blk live, Jeana, Major Lazer, Walshy Fire

Walshy Fire of Major Lazer will be taking over BLK Live on January 13, and we want to hook you up with tickets to the show!

How to Win

Listen to LIVE 101.5 all this week!

  • Listen to Jeana this Monday thru Friday!
  • When given the cue to call, dial 602-260-1015
  • Be the selected caller, and you win tickets!

Event Information

  • Date: Saturday, January 13, 2018
  • Venue: BLK Live
  • Address: 7301 E Butherus Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

For more information, click here!

Contest Date Range: January 8, 2018 6:00am MST – January 12, 2018 5:00pm MST
For the Walshy Fire 1/8 contest, listen to LIVE 101.5 FM weekday middays (Monday-Friday), Jan. 8 – Jan. 12, 2018, at approximately 12:00 p.m. MST. The LIVE 101.5 FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to call the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1015. Caller number 9, upon verification, will win admission for four (4) to Walshy Fire at BLK Live ( 7301 E Butherus Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85260) on  Saturday, January 13, 2018.  A total of five (5) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by the Waste Management Open. Total prize value $72. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

