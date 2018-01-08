Filed Under:birds nest, Flo Rida, The Morning Mess, Zedd

Zedd is headlining Birds Nest at the Waste Management Phoenix Open this year! He will be accompanied by Nelly and DJ Vice, so it’s sure to be a party! Your friends here at Live 101.5 want to hook you up with tickets to that show, as well as Flo Rida on the 31st!

How to Win

Listen to LIVE 101.5 all this week!

  • Listen to The Morning Mess this Monday thru Friday!
  • When given the cue to call, dial 602-260-1015
  • Be the selected caller, and you win tickets!

Event Information

  • Date:
    Zedd, Nelly & Dj Vice: February 3, 2018
    Flo Rida: January 31, 2018
  • Venue: Coors Light Birds Nest
  • Address: North 82nd Street, Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

For more information, click here!

