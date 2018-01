Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

.@iamcardib if you ever need a Lie Detector Test or have more relationship drama…you know you can always call Uncle Maury! — The Maury Show (@TheMAURYShow) January 5, 2018

Whoever is running The Maury Show Twitter account needs a gold plaque. According to the tweet, “Uncle Maury” is here to help Cardi B after continued rumors that fiance Offset of Migos has stepped out on the relationship. Multiple “adult videos” are said to be shopped around as well but Uncle Maury is here to offer help and humor.