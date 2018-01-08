Photo: Courtesy RCA

By Hayden Wright

2018 is shaping up to be a huge year for Justin Timberlake: In a few weeks, the triple threat will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show and his fifth studio album Man of the Woods drops February 2.

Fans have already heard “Filthy” from the album and JT appeared with his wife (two-time nominee Jessica Biel) at last night’s Golden Globe Awards. Amid the craziness, Timberlake found time to schedule a tour, which kicks off March 13 in Ontario.

The North American arena tour will hit major cities including Washington, D.C., New York, Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas and Los Angeles. The 27-date run wraps up May 30 in Timberlake’s hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

Tickets go on sale January 16; Check Timberlake’s website for more information.

See the full run of dates below.

3/13 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

3/18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

3/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

3/25 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

3/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

3/31 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

4/2 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

4/4 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

4/8 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

4/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

4/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

4/24 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

4/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

5/2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

5/5 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

5/7 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

5/9 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

5/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

5/14 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

5/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

5/18 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

5/19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

5/23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

5/27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

5/30 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

