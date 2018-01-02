Your friends here at LIVE 101.5 want to send you and a friend to see WWE Smackdown AND WWE Monday Night Raw at Talking Stick Resort Arena! This will be your chance to see your all of your favorite WWE Superstars live in action!

Check out how to win below!

How to Win:

Listen to LIVE 101.5 this Tuesday through Friday!

Tune in to the Morning Mess this week until Friday!

When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1015

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

Date:

WWE Raw: Monday, February 19, 2018

WWE Smackdown: Tuesday, February 20, 2017

Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Address: 201 E. Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ, 85004

For more information click HERE!