Relentless Beats and Global Dance are proud to present the 4th annual Decadence Arizona New Year’s Eve on December 30 and 31, 2017 at Rawhide Event Center in Chandler, Arizona.

Decadence Arizona featured 2 massive stages with over 25 national acts as the valley’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration. Immerse yourself in the city of Decadence as we count down our final minutes in 2017 and celebrate the new year with life and dancing! New Year’s Eve is the final night to indulge before beginning a journey into a new year: embrace self-indulgence and extravagant excess as we lower our inhibitions to live lavishly and let loose in luxurious fashion one final time in 2017.

Phase 1 Lineup

Saturday

Big Wild • Borgore • BTSM • Medasin • Petit Biscuit • Tchami • What So Not • Zeds Dead • ZHU

Sunday

Armin van Buuren • Crywolf • Destructo • Galantis • Justice • Louis The Child • Tokimonsta • Zedd

