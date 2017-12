(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

To rekap, Kylie Jenner has kept a low profile since rumors surfaced of her being possibly pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott. Older sister Khloe Kardashian was rumored to be pregnant and konfirmed it to be true earlier this month.

Pictures have surfaced from a party that took place back in September featuring the kuiet Kylie Jenner… and is these pictures, a baby bump is visible. Tell us what YOU think of these pictures.