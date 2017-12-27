By Scott T. Sterling

As far as some Georgia residents are concerned, T.I. is the real Santa Claus.

The rapper spent Christmas Eve spreading holiday cheer in a local area Target, paying for everything being picked out by moms doing last-minute shopping.

The 37-year-old rapper asked that all of the single mothers in the store meet him by the electronics area because he wanted to buy their kids’ presents.

“Hey hey hey hey, all single moms, all single moms,” T.I. called out in the store as he walked in. “Get the gift for your children meet me in the back.”

In just 30 minutes, this hip-hop Santa spent $20,000 dollars for the fortunate moms in the store.

Eager to spread that Christmas cheer even further, T.I. stopped by a local daycare center to pass out toys, gifts and necessities like diapers and baby products.

The rapper hung out and spent time with the kids, posing for selfies and giving hugs.

It’s clear that T.I. was definitely on the “nice” list this year.