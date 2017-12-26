Decadence is Arizona’s Biggest New Years Eve Celebration, and it’s coming back to Rawhide on December 30 & 31! Check out below how to win tickets!

How to Win

Tune in to LIVE 101.5 this Tuesday through Friday!

  • Listen to the Jeana this Tuesday through Friday!
  • Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Date: December 30-31, 2017
Venue: Rawhide Events Center
Address: 5700 W North Loop Rd, Chandler, AZ 85226

For more information, click here!

