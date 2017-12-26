Live 101.5 has your chance at a pair of tickets to see OneRepublic AND Flo Rida when they play at the Waste Management Open!
How to Win
Listen to LIVE 101.5 all this week!
- Listen to The Morning Mess today thru Friday!
- When given the cue to call, dial 602-260-1015
- Be the selected caller, and you win tickets!
Event Information
- Date:
OneRepublic: February 2, 2018
Flo Rida: January 31, 2018
- Venue: Coors Light Birds Nest
- Address: North 82nd Street, Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
