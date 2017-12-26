Live 101.5 has your chance at a pair of tickets to see OneRepublic AND Flo Rida when they play at the Waste Management Open!

How to Win

Listen to LIVE 101.5 all this week!

  • Listen to The Morning Mess today thru Friday!
  • When given the cue to call, dial 602-260-1015
  • Be the selected caller, and you win tickets!

Event Information

  • Date:
    OneRepublic: February 2, 2018
    Flo Rida: January 31, 2018
  • Venue: Coors Light Birds Nest
  • Address: North 82nd Street, Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

For more information, click here!

