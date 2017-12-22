Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Cardi B’s banner 2017 culminated in GRAMMY nominations for Best Hip-Hop Song and Best Hip-Hop Performance — but she’s not done yet. Today, the record-breaking female MC dropped “Bartier Cardi,” her latest bid for chart success and another infectious party song. 21 Savage supports the “Bodak Yellow” singer on her new single.

On the track, Cardi boasts about her bedroom exploits with her fiance, Migos rapper Offset and 21 Savage chimes in with some provocative suggestions about things to do with hot sauce.

“Bartier Cardi” is the perfect last-minute addition to your New Year’s Eve playlist.

Check out the explicit track now at Radio.com.