By Jon Wiederhorn

Rapper Nelly (real name Cornell Haynes Jr.) is being sued by a woman in Washington state who claims Nelly sexually assaulted her on his tour bus and then slandered her by saying she fabricated the story.

Monique Greene seeks unspecified damages in the incident, which allegedly took place in October in a Walmart parking lot in the suburbs of Seattle, The Seattle Times reports. The rapper was, indeed, arrested in October, but last week prosecutors in the case did not charge him because Greene wasn’t cooperating in the investigation.

Greene’s attorney, Karen Koehler, told The Seattle Times that Greene decided to file suit after Nelly announced last week that she made up her story and that he didn’t assault her.

Nelly’s attorney Scott Rosenblum said he believes the lawsuit is an effort to extort money out of the rapper and that he is planning a countersuit.

“It comes as no surprise that Ms. Greene filed a lawsuit against Nelly seeking money after we announced our intention to hold her accountable,” Rosenblum said. “We always believed her accusation was motivated by greed.”