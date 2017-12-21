Photo: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC

By Hayden Wright

Last night (Dec. 20), Cardi B sat down with The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon for a hilarious, all-encompassing chat about her origins (how she got her name) and how she approaches holiday shopping. The MC had Fallon in stitches when she described why she calls herself “Cardi B.”

Related: Cardi B Reveals Why She Almost Quit Rap

“You know what, my sister’s name is Hennessy, so everybody used to call me Bacardi,” Cardi said. “Then it was my Instagram name, Bacardi, Bacardi B, but for some reason, my Instagram kept getting deleted, and you know what I think it was Bacardi [the alcohol company] that had something to do with it. So I just changed it to Cardi B.”

She also explained her personal rule: Never buy Christmas presents for adults. Her explanation is rock solid.

“Everybody that I know got kids and that’s just a lot of kids,” she said. “And I got God kids out of nowhere — once you start making money everybody want you to be their kids’ godmother.”

This fall brought big personal news for Cardi, who’s now engaged to Migos’ Offset. She said the proposal came as a surprise even though gifts of bling weren’t so unusual.

“He was always like, ‘I’m going to marry you, I’m going to marry you.’ I know he was going to give me a very expensive gift because he wasn’t there for my birthday,” she said. “but I thought he was going to give me like a watch or something he just went out his way.”

Watch the fun interview below.