Photo: Paul Abell / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Lil Wayne just made the holidays a whole lot happier for some lucky kids in his native New Orleans.

Related: Lil Wayne to Release ‘Dedication 6’ on Christmas Day

The rapper teamed with Toys for Tots and the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club to deliver toys and bikes to children in need with a generous donation.

“New Orleans has shaped me and is the reason for my success. I always try to find ways to give back to my city,” Wayne said in a Twitter video statement. “It’s an honor to be supporting the legendary Zulu Club who’s been showing patronage to our city long before I was born. I’m happy I can put a smile on the face of a kid in need for the holiday season!”

Watch the kids enjoying their new Christmas gifts courtesy of Lil Wayne below.