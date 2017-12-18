Kesha and Macklemore are going on tour together, and your friends here at LIVE 101.5 want to hook you up with tickets to this uplifting show!

How to win:

Listen to LIVE this Monday through Friday!

Tune in to the Morning Mess this Monday through Friday!

Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

Date: June 6, 2018

Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion

Address: 2121 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035

For more information, click here!