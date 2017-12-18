Kesha and Macklemore are going on tour together, and your friends here at LIVE 101.5 want to hook you up with tickets to this uplifting show!
How to win:
Listen to LIVE this Monday through Friday!
- Tune in to the Morning Mess this Monday through Friday!
- Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!
Event Details
- Date: June 6, 2018
- Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Address: 2121 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035
For more information, click here!