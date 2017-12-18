Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Jaden Smith has added yet another talent to the ever-growing list of things he can do and do well.

The young star took the stage at the Rolling Loud festival in San Bernardino,CA, over the weekend (Dec. 16-17) when he thrilled the audience by channeling Michael Jackson with a smooth moonwalk across the stage.

The moment occurred while Smith was performing the song “Icon,” which includes “Gold grills and you dance like Michael” in the lyrics when he delivered the gliding dance move.

“I like to think that my mom taught me how to moonwalk,” Smith said in an interview with Revolt from the event about Jada Pinkett-Smith. “She’s amazing at dancing, and I would always watch Michael when I was young. He’d be moon-walking and I just kind of picked it up.”

Watch Jaden’s moonwalk below.