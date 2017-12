Aneesh and the Live 101.5 team had a blast hanging out with everyone out at the Larry H Miller tent sale at Peoria Sports Complex. They had a ton of cool swag to hook everyone up with and even some tickets to the Renaissance Festival! They welcome everyone walking in to the tent sale and let them know about the great specials they were offering.

If you weren’t able to make it out to see them today, you can find all the photos here!