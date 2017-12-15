Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

As if Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect,” wasn’t already perfect enough, a new version with Andrea Bocelli gives the song a new glow.

Sheeran’s brother, classical composer Matthew Sheeran, arranged the reboot and the orchestral touches compliment Bocelli’s and Sheeran’s delivery.

The Sheerans mutually decided to invite the Italian tenor to sing on the project. A music video for the song was shot at the opera singer’s home, and at the end, Ed says, “Thank you so much, man. It’s exactly what I wanted” You could say he thought it was, err, “perfect.”

The track is the second new take on Sheeran’s current single, he also recently released a version of the track featuring Beyoncé.

Check out “Perfect” below.