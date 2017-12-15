Joey Boy and the LIVE 101.5 Entourage were out at Tempe Marketplace today promoting the new Coca-Cola Freestyle Machine at Noodles & Co. this afternoon! We enjoyed new soda flavors as well as meeting listeners who came out to see Joey Boy. If you missed us this time, be sure to check out the gallery!
Check out the pictures here.
Comments
Joey BoyOn Air Schedule: Host of the Morning Mess 6-10am Twitter: @WhosJoeyBoy facebook: Joey Boy Name: Joey Boy Birthday: (Month, Day) October...More from Joey Boy