Photo: Spike Jordan

By Hayden Wright

When some kids on a school bus noticed Best New Artist GRAMMY nominee Lil Uzi Vert hanging out in their vicinity they called him over to the idling vehicle and exchanged some brief pleasantries. Uzi approached the bus and asked, “What’s poppin’?” and where the kids went to school.

Related: Lil Uzi Drops ‘The Way Life Goes’ Video Featuring Nicki Minaj

In the clip, Uzi enjoys a green popsicle, shakes some hands and waves goodbye: “I’ll see y’all!”

One of the passengers captured the warm exchange and shared it with a Lil Uzi Vert fan page. So far the feel-good video has been retweeted 25,000 times.

Never meet your heroes, unless your hero is Lil Uzi Vert. Watch the video, which contains some excited profanity, now at Radio.com.