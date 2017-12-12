Filed Under:Comerica, G-Eazy

It’s been a busy year for G-Eazy in the studio working on the Beautiful and Damned album, and now, he’s hitting the road on tour! Check out below how to win tickets to his Phoenix stop!

How to win:

Listen to LIVE 101.5 this Tuesday through Friday!

  • Tune in to the Morning Mess this week, Tuesday through Friday!
  • Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

Date: February 20, 2018
Venue: Comerica Theatre
Address: 400 W Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

