By Annie Reuter

On the heels of releasing their joint project, Double or Nothing, Big Sean and Metro Boomin appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (Dec. 11) for a spirited two-song medley of “Who’s Stopping Me” and “Savage Time.”

During their performance, the rapper and producer showcased exactly why they’re some of the most sought-after acts in the game. While Metro Boomin conjured up the sick beats, Big Sean laid down the rapid-fire rhymes.

Watch their performance below.