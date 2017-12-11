Filed Under:kesha, Macklemore
Kesha and Macklemore Will Conquer 2018 with 'The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore' Tour (PRNewsfoto/Live Nation Entertainment)

Kesha and Macklemore are going on tour together, and your friends here at LIVE 101.5 want to hook you up with tickets to this uplifting show!

How to win:

Listen to LIVE this Monday through Friday!

  • Tune in to Jeana this Monday through Friday!
  • Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: June 6, 2018
  • Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion
  • Address: 2121 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035

For more information, click here!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 101.5 Phoenix

Get The App
Artist Interviews & Performances

Listen Live