Listen to Live 101.5 for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to Pot of Gold Music Festival Day 1 ft. Russ at Rawhide on March 16, 2018!
Check out below to find out how you can win a pair of tickets!
How to Win
Listen to Live 101.5 this Monday through Friday!
- Tune in to Jeana this Monday through Friday!
- When you hear the cue, call 602-260-1015
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!
Event Details
- Date: Friday, March 16, 2018
- Venue: Rawhide Events Center
- Address: 5700 W N Loop Rd. Chandler, AZ
For more information, click here!