Listen to Live 101.5 for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to Pot of Gold Music Festival Day 1 ft. Russ at Rawhide on March 16, 2018!

Check out below to find out how you can win a pair of tickets!

How to Win

Listen to Live 101.5 this Monday through Friday!

  • Tune in to Jeana this Monday through Friday!
  • When you hear the cue, call 602-260-1015
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: Friday, March 16, 2018
  • Venue: Rawhide Events Center
  • Address: 5700 W N Loop Rd. Chandler, AZ

For more information, click here!

