By Scott T. Sterling

The-Dream has shared a new birthday gift in honor of his debut album, Love Hate.

The song is “It’s Yo Birthday,” released to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of his full-length debut, which dropped on Dec. 11, 2007.

“Love Hate Changed Everything!,” The-Dream shared on Instagram. “Like it or Not!”

Listen to the new track, “It’s Yo Birthday,” which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.