Sprint (17)

Sprint (16)

Sprint (14)

Sprint (15)

Sprint (13)

Sprint (12)

Sprint (11)

Sprint (10)

Sprint (2)

Sprint (3)

Sprint (4)

Sprint (5)

Sprint (6)

Sprint (7)

Sprint (8)

Sprint (9)

Sprint (1)

Aneesh and the Live 101.5 team had a blast hanging out with everyone out at Sprint in Gilbert today! They had a ton of cool free swag, some free water and candy canes to give out, and even a pair of tickets to see Walshy Fire, a member of Major Lazer!

If you couldn’t make it out to see them today, you can find all the photos from the day here!